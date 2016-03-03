March 3 Alior Bank :

* Poland's Alior Bank CEO said on Thursday he expects two big M&A deals to take place on the Polish banking market this year.

* "I expect one transaction in the first half of the year and the next one in the second half, with one of them an element of a pan-European deal," Wojciech Sobieraj told reporters. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Wiktor Szary)