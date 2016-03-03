BRIEF-Qatar's Commercial Bank Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 91.2 million riyals vs 288.1 million riyals year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2oGUS7s) Further company coverage:
March 3 Poland's Bank Handlowy :
* Poland's Handlowy plans to earmark 98.6 percent of net profit for 2015 dividend, it said in a statement on Thursday.
* This amounts to 611.5 million zlotys ($154.01 million), or 4.68 zlotys per share. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9705 zlotys) (Reporting by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Marcin Goclowski)
* Says it completed acquisition of two properties for 4.37 billion yen in total on April 18