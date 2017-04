March 7 Poland's PKO BP :

* Poland's largest bank by assets, PKO BP, sees its cost to income ratio fall below 50 percent as efficiency increases, perhaps already in 2016 or 2017, PKO's Pawel Borys told reporters on Monday.

* In 2015, the C/I ratio stood at 56.6 percent, with the C/I ratio excluding one-offs at 52.1 percent. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Anna Koper; Writing by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Agnieszka Barteczko)