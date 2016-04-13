April 13 BGZ BNP PARIBAS :
* BGZ BNP Paribas, Poland's eighth-biggest lender by assets,
plans to increase its return on equity to around 10 percent and
win an over 5-percent share of the market in credits and
deposits by the end of 2018, it said on Wednesday.
* In its updated strategy, the bank also said it confirmed
estimated total synergies resulting from the merger of BGZ and
BNP Paribas Bank Polska at 350 million zlotys ($92.89 million)
in 2017.
