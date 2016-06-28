June 28 Aedifica SA :

* Agreement for the acquisition of a rest home in Anderlecht (Belgium), comprising 110 units

* New Aedifica shares will be issued for an amount of about 4 million euros ($4.42 million)

* Contractual value of acquisition of rest home amounts to about 11 million euros and credit to about 7 million euros

* Initial gross rental yield of acquisition: about 6 pct