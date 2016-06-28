BRIEF-3I says on track to deliver 7.55 p/shr for FY 2017
* Company is on track to deliver its target dividend of 7.55 pence per share for FY 2017.
June 28 Aedifica SA :
* Agreement for the acquisition of a rest home in Anderlecht (Belgium), comprising 110 units
* New Aedifica shares will be issued for an amount of about 4 million euros ($4.42 million)
* Contractual value of acquisition of rest home amounts to about 11 million euros and credit to about 7 million euros
* Initial gross rental yield of acquisition: about 6 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9055 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Company is on track to deliver its target dividend of 7.55 pence per share for FY 2017.
* Aims for ROTE of between 9-11 pct in 2018 (Adds details, background)
LONDON, Feb 2 European shares fell on Thursday after disappointing company updates, with Denmark's Novo Nordisk leading the market down and Finnish retailer Kesko weakening on lower-than-expected sales.