July 6 Aedifica SA :

* Signs share purchase agreement for the acquisition of two companies based in Luxemburg, which own five rest homes in Germany

* Agreement is subject to outstanding conditions, which should be fulfilled during the summer of 2016

* Initial gross yields amount to more than 6 pct for a contractual value of about 60 million euros ($66.49 million)