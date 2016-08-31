Altria investigating if recalled tobacco products were tampered with
Feb 3 Altria Group Inc said on Friday it was working with authorities to investigate if the smokeless tobacco products it recalled earlier this week were tampered with.
Aug 31 AB Science SA :
* H1 net loss of 14.8 million euros versus loss of 13.0 million euros ($14.49 million) year ago
* H1 operating loss of 16.1 million euros versus loss of 12.4 million euros year ago
* H1 net revenue 0.8 million euros versus 1.3 million euros year ago
* Cash position of 19.0 million euros at 30 june 2016 versus 17.1 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8973 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
