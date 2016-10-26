Oct 26 Ingenico Group SA :

* Q3 revenue 570 million euros, representing organic growth of 7 percent

* 9M revenue 1.70 billion euros ($1.86 billion), representing organic growth of 10 percent

* Maintains its FY objective for organic revenue growth in 2016 at 7 percent or above

* Maintains its FY objective for EBITDA margin, expected to be at 20 percent or above Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9163 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)