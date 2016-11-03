Nov 3 Jcdecaux :

* Q3 revenue 792.7 million euros versus 764.0 million euros year ago

* 9M revenue 2.41 billion euros ($2.67 billion) versus 2.22 billion euros year ago

* Adjusted organic revenue growth for Q4 2016 expected to be negative around -2 pct

* Adjusted organic revenue growth for FY16 expected to be slightly below +3 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9013 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)