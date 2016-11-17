BRIEF-Brewin Dolphin funds grow to 36.4 bln stg in Q1
* Q1 discretionary funds inflow of 0.7bln pounds driven by ongoing inflows from all channels.
Nov 17 Leasinvest Real Estate Cva :
* Expects that the dividend over 2016 can be maintained at minimum the same level
* Net result group share at September 30 25.7 million euros versus 25.4 million euros year ago
* Fair value real estate portfolio at september 30 819.5 million euros versus 756.7 million euros year ago
* Rental income at September 30 42.2 million euros versus 37.6 million euros year ago
* Occupancy rate at September 30 97.50 percent versus 97.31 percent year ago
* Expects to realize a higher net result and higher net current result in 2016 than in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 26 Royal Bank of Scotland has taken a 3.1 billion pound ($3.92 billion) provision as it prepares to settle claims in the United States that it mis-sold toxic mortgage-backed securities in the run up to the 2008 financial crisis.
* Trading has continued largely in line with board's expectations as set out in preliminary results announcement