BRIEF-Motif Bio says Phase 3 clinical trial finishes patient treatment phase
* Motif Bio Phase 3 clinical trial finishes patient treatment phase
Aug 25 Diagnostic Medical Systems SA :
* Reports H1 revenue of 17.0 million euros ($19.2 million)versus 14.9 million euros a year ago Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8871 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Motif Bio Phase 3 clinical trial finishes patient treatment phase
Jan 30 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd said on Monday a U.S. court rejected four of the Israel-based drugmaker's claims of patent infringement on its top-selling multiple sclerosis treatment.
* Anticipate that volumes and margin in our tfc activities in queensland will come under pressure in H2FY17