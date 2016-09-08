Sept 8 Devoteam SA :

* Reports H1 revenue of 275.4 million euros ($310.3 million)versus 232.2 million euros a year ago

* H1 operating income is 16.5 million euros versus 13.2 million euros a year ago

* H1 net income group share is 7.6 million euros versus 7.5 million euros a year ago

* Cash position at end H1 is 39.5 million euros versus 20.4 million euros a year ago

* Raises guidance for revenue and operating income

* Sees FY operating margin above 8 percent of revenue, up 50 BPS on prior guidance

* Sees FY revenue in 540-550 million euros range, up from 525-535 million euros seen previously

* Says FY net profit group share should grow more than 10 percent Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8875 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)