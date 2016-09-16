Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 16 Emakina Group SA :
* H1 EBITDA up 6 percent at 2.6 million euros ($2.9 million)
* H1 current profit up 81 pct at 1.1 million euros
* Management is maintaining its 2016 forecasts, expecting a sales increase based on the current order book
* H1 consolidated sales up 19 pct at 38.6 million euros (+5 pct at constant scope) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8961 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)