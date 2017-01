Oct 19 Affine RE SA :

* Reports Q3 gross rental revenue of 8.8 million euros ($9.7 million) versus 10.3 million euros a year ago

* 9-month gross rental revenue is 26.0 million versus 31.0 million euros a year ago

* Confirms its intention to offer a dividend of 1 euro per share for the 2016 financial year