Oct 27 Eutelsat Communications SA :

* Reports Q1 revenue of 384.8 million euros versus 387.7 million euros a year ago

* All financial objectives confirmed for current and next two years

* Order backlog stood at 5.4 billion euros at Sept. 30, 2016, versus 6.0 billion euros a year earlier and 5.6 billion euros at end June 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)