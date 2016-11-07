Nov 7 Celyad SA :

* NKR-2 phase I safety trial delivers encouraging results to be presented at ASH 2016

* In trial were no cases of cytokine release syndrome, cell-related neurotoxicity, auto-immunity, or CAR-T related death

* Re-assured to note that the safety outcome of this phase I study confirms the pre-clinical animal data generated to date