BRIEF-Raymond James Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.07
* Raymond James Financial Inc - quarterly net revenues of $1.49 billion, up 17 percent
Nov 10 Eurazeo SA :
* Economic revenue in Q3: 1,329 million euros ($1.45 billion) or +2.5 pct at a constant Eurazeo scope and +2.0 pct at constant scope and exchange rates
* Cash position of 889 million euros as of September 30, 2016
* NAV/share of 66.9 euros as of September 30, 2016 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9137 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sunshine Bancorp reports 2016 results; total assets approach $1 billion
* United security Bancshares reports 2016 net income of $7.4 million