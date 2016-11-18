BRIEF-K2m Group announces proposed share sale by selling stockholders
* K2m Group Holdings Inc announces proposed sale of shares of common stock by selling stockholders
Nov 18 Celyad SA :
* Use of cash over the quarter amounted to 9 million euros ($9.5 million)
* Ended quarter with 87 million euros in cash including the first payment of 10 million euros from ONO
Use of cash over the quarter amounted to 9 million euros ($9.5 million). Ended quarter with 87 million euros in cash including the first payment of 10 million euros from ONO. "This cash position will allow the group to finance all of its operations and clinical development program until the middle of 2019" - CFO
On January 26, Arie Belldegrun resigned as a member of the board of directors of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
Crescita Therapeutics announces launch of Isdin product line at Brunet Pharmacy