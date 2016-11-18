Nov 18 Celyad SA :

* Use of cash over the quarter amounted to 9 million euros ($9.5 million)

* Ended quarter with 87 million euros in cash including the first payment of 10 million euros from ONO

* Ended quarter with 87 million euros in cash including the first payment of 10 million euros from ONO

* "This cash position will allow the group to finance all of its operations and clinical development program until the middle of 2019" - CFO