Jan 18 Asml Holding Nv

* FY net sales 6.80 billion euros ($7.26 billion) versus 6.66 billion in Reuters poll

* FY gross profit 3.04 billion euros versus 2.98 billion euros in Reuters poll

* FY net bookings value 5.40 billion euros versus 5.10 billion euros in Reuters poll

* FY net profit 1.47 billion euros versus eur 1.36 billion in reuters poll

* Systems backlog at end Q4 3.96 billion euros versus 3.46 billion euros at end Q3 2016

* Guides Q1 2017 net sales approximately 1.8 billion euros and gross margin around 47 percent

* EUV backlog after Q4 at 18 systems for a value of around 2 billion euros

* Proposes dividend of 1.20/share euros, up 14 percent

* For the first-quarter of 2017, ASML expects research and development costs of about 320 million euros, other income of about 23 million euros