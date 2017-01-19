Jan 19 Aedifica SA :

* Announces acquisition of Oude Pekela senior housing site in the netherlands

* Acquisition in the Netherlands has a contractual value of circa 5 million euros ($5.3 million)

* Announces completion extension of a rest home in Belgium; contractual value after extension circa 15 million euros Source text: bit.ly/2jcBSsf Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9406 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)