Czech Social Democrats pledge to cut tax for workers, tighten control of big business
* Social Democrats promise tax cuts for workers, other incentives
Jan 30 Mediawan SA IPO-MDWP.PA:
* Has offered to acquire Groupe AB for a total consideration of approximately 270 million euros ($289.4 million)
* CEO and Chairman of the Management Board of Mediawan, Pierre-Antoine Capton would be appointed as Chairman of groupe AB
* Mediawan will raise 130 million euros in debt to finance the transaction
* Transaction is expected to be completed in the first half of 2017
* Several acquisition opportunities are currently being explored by Mediawan, with the objective to create synergies with groupe AB Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9328 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Social Democrats promise tax cuts for workers, other incentives
SHANGHAI/BEIJING, June 17 Chinese prosecutors have filed new lawsuits against employees of two firms connected to fugitive Guo Wengui, the official Xinhua news agency said on Saturday, as Beijing continues to turn up the legal pressure on the New York-based tycoon at the centre of a political feud with the ruling Communist Party.
PARIS, June 17 China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings (CALC) is among the inaugural customers for a larger new version of Boeing's 737 jetliner, two industry sources said on Saturday.