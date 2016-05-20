BRIEF-Mena Real Estate to sell 2.6 mln treasury shares
* Gets CMA approval to sell 2.6 million treasury shares Source:(http://bit.ly/2kuITXa) Further company coverage:
May 20 PZU SA
* Poland's state-run insurer PZU said on Friday it plans to pay out a dividend of 2.08 PLN/share from 2015 profit.
* Eastern Europe's largest insurer added the payout amounts to almost 1.8 billion zlotys ($456.5 million) and is in line with company policy of handing out 50-100 percent of profit.
* The group closed 2015 with net profit at 2.34 billion zlotys. Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9429 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)
* Gets CMA approval to sell 2.6 million treasury shares Source:(http://bit.ly/2kuITXa) Further company coverage:
* FY net profit 15.6 million dinars versus 14.3 million dinars year ago
* FY consol net profit after tax EGP 1.35 billion versus EGP 1.04 billion year ago