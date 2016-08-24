Aug 24 Grupa PZU :
* The chief executive of Poland's largest insurer PZU,
Michal Krupinski, said on Wednesday he does not rule out taking
"ownership decisions" within the next several years regarding
Alior Bank.
* "We do not rule out adequate ownership decisions within
the next several years if the return on this investment in Alior
is adequate," he told reporters.
* The state-controlled PZU bought a nearly 30-percent in
Alior last year as part of a broader agenda of the state to
reduce the share of foreign ownership in the banking sector.
(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Marcin Goettig)