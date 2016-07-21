Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 21 Dalet SA :
* H1 revenue 20.9 million euros ($23.0 million), down 4 percent
* H1 gross margin 18.2 million euros, up 5 percent
* Confirms its ability to pursue FY growth
* Confirms its objective of current operating margin of between 4 and 5 percent of revenue by 2017 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9086 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)