July 21 Sidetrade SA :

* Q2 revenue 4.7 million euros, up 14 percent

* H1 revenue 8.9 million euros, up 14 percent

* New offering called SPI solution to be launched in second half of 2016

* Management is confident of the group's ability to post overall growth in FY 2016