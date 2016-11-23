UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 23 Societe LDC SA :
* H1 net result group share 63.6 million euros ($67.12 million) versus 57.2 million euros year ago
* H1 operating income 91.5 million euros versus 84.0 million euros year ago
* H1 revenue 1.73 billion euros versus 1.68 billion euros year ago
* Group sets target of operating income growth of about 5 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9475 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources