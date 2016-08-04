BRIEF-Kuwait's Warba Bank FY profit rises
* FY net profit 2.6 million dinars versus 1 million dinars year ago
Aug 4 Moscow Exchange :
* Q2 net profit 6.41 billion roubles ($96.63 million), up 6.8 percent versus year ago
* Q2 total operating income 10.81 billion roubles, up 6.2 percent versus year ago
* Q2 EBITDA 8.47 billion roubles, up 6.6 percent versus year ago
* Says fee and commission income increased year-on-year across all markets in Q2, from derivatives it grew 56.1 percent, from money market products 16.5 percent and bonds 37.7 percent
* Says cash position at the end of the second quarter amounted to 74.40 billion roubles, up 16.7 percent YoY
* It had no debt as of June 30, 2016 Source text - bit.ly/2awvU6q
Further company coverage: ($1 = 66.3334 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BEIJING, Feb 5 China will severely punish people involved in illegal financing activities, especially targeting underground banks and the stock market, after a series of scandals, state news agency Xinhua said on Sunday, citing the state prosecutor.
MILAN, Feb 4 Italy's biggest bank UniCredit said on Saturday it had signed a deal with trade unions to cut 3,900 jobs in the country as it prepares to launch a record 13 billion euro ($14 billion) share issue next week.