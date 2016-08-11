Aug 11 Deutsche Beteiligungs AG :

* Expects as before consolidated result for current fy at least 20 percent higher than the previous year

* Q3 loss of 5.7 million euros ($6.36 million) (previous year: profit 6.9 million euros).

* 9-month consolidated net income of 26.3 million euros (previous year: 28.3 million euro)

* For current fiscal year dividend should be at least on the level of last fiscal year, which amounted to 1.00 euro