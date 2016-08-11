BRIEF-Kuwait's Warba Bank FY profit rises
* FY net profit 2.6 million dinars versus 1 million dinars year ago
Aug 11 Deutsche Beteiligungs AG :
* Expects as before consolidated result for current fy at least 20 percent higher than the previous year
* Q3 loss of 5.7 million euros ($6.36 million) (previous year: profit 6.9 million euros).
* 9-month consolidated net income of 26.3 million euros (previous year: 28.3 million euro)
* For current fiscal year dividend should be at least on the level of last fiscal year, which amounted to 1.00 euro Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8956 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BEIJING, Feb 5 China will severely punish people involved in illegal financing activities, especially targeting underground banks and the stock market, after a series of scandals, state news agency Xinhua said on Sunday, citing the state prosecutor.
MILAN, Feb 4 Italy's biggest bank UniCredit said on Saturday it had signed a deal with trade unions to cut 3,900 jobs in the country as it prepares to launch a record 13 billion euro ($14 billion) share issue next week.