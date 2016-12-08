UPDATE 5-Brazil police seek former billionaire Batista in graft probe
* Lawyers say Batista abroad, will turn himself in (Adds statements from Batista representatives, OSX, MMX)
Dec 8 RusHydro :
* Sees 2020 EBITDA of 133 billion roubles ($2.10 billion)versus 73 billion roubles in 2015 - presentation
* Expects to generate positive free cash flow as of 2018 - presentation
* VTB is expected to receive about 13 percent stake in RusHydro as a result of its recapitalisation, compared to previous estimation of about 14 percent - presentation Further company coverage: ($1 = 63.4150 roubles) (Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova, translated by Gdynia Newsroom)
* Lawyers say Batista abroad, will turn himself in (Adds statements from Batista representatives, OSX, MMX)
Jan 26 Stephen Berenson, a vice chairman of investment banking at JPMorgan Chase & Co, has retired after more than three decades with the firm, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.
Jan 26 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday: