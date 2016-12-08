Dec 8 RusHydro :

* Sees 2020 EBITDA of 133 billion roubles ($2.10 billion)versus 73 billion roubles in 2015 - presentation

* Expects to generate positive free cash flow as of 2018 - presentation

* VTB is expected to receive about 13 percent stake in RusHydro as a result of its recapitalisation, compared to previous estimation of about 14 percent - presentation Further company coverage: ($1 = 63.4150 roubles) (Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova, translated by Gdynia Newsroom)