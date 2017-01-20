BRIEF-Santander says expects qualitative exemption in US stress test in 2017
Jan 25 Spain's Banco Santander Chairman Ana Botin:
Jan 20 MD Medical Group :
* FY 2016 total deliveries increased 20 percent y-o-y to 6,656
* FY 2016 total IVF cycles increased 51 percent y-o-y to 14,004
* FY 2016 total in-patient treatments increased 11 percent y-o-y to 53,142, out-patient up 18 percent to 1.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 25 British books, newspapers and stationery retailer WH Smith Plc firmed up its profit forecast on Wednesday after reporting strong sales from its stores at airports and train stations over the Christmas period.
MADRID, Jan 25 Banco Santander does not plan to relocate any of its employees at its British business due to Britain's planned exit from the European Union and the single market, Chairman Ana Botin said on Wednesday.