Nov 9 Cyfrowy Polsat SA

* The net profit of Polish media group Cyfrowy Polsat fell by lower-than-expected 45 percent year-on-year in the third quarter to 278 million zlotys ($72.04 million), the company said on Wednesday.

* Analysts polled by Reuters expected a profit of 250 million zlotys.

* Cyfrowy Polsat also said its net profit in the first nine months of the year reached 691 million zlotys ($179.08 million). Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8587 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goettig)