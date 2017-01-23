UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 23 Bigben Interactive SA :
* Q3 revenue 71.9 million euros ($77.1 million) versus 74.4 million euros year ago
* 9-month revenue 156.8 million euros versus 163.0 million euros year ago
* In Q4 anticipates strong growth in revenue driven by gaming business
* Confirms objectives announced for its Horizon 2018 plan
* For 2016/2017 anticipates turnover of between 200 million euros and 210 million euros and current operating profit of more than 5 percent
* For 2017/2018 anticipates accelerated turnover growth and current operating profit of more than 7 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9326 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources