* Q3 2017 revenues reached 63.1 million euros ($67.7 million), up 5 percent at constant exchange rates compared with Q3 2016

* FY revenue growth should be in line with growth achieved in first 9 months

* "We expect further milestones for our FD-SOI technology to be reached in coming quarters" - CEO

* Confirms targeting EBITDA margin in electronics for H2 of same order of magnitude as in H1 (i.e. 16.5 percent EBITDA margin)

* Now expects its FY 2017 revenue growth at constant exchange rates to be in line with the growth achieved in the first nine months of FY 2017 (i.e. up 4 pct)

* For Q4 growth in demand for products used in radio-frequency (RF) applications and power electronics applications (power) should remain robust