Jan 26 Quest For Growth NV :

* FY gross operating income 1.4 million euros ($1.49 million) versus 38.8 million euros year ago

* FY operating loss 1.6 million euros versus profit of 36.9 million euros year ago

* FY net loss 0.4 million euros versus profit of 37.9 million euros year ago

* Return on equity per share: - 0.30 percent since Dec 31, 2015

* Net asset value per share at Dec 31, 2016: 8.91 euro (Dec 31, 2015: 10.81 euro)

