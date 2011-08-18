WELLINGTON Aug 19 New Zealand jewellery retailer Michael Hill International Ltd reported a 33 percent jump in full year net profit on Friday on strong growth in sales.

The company posted a net profit after tax of NZ$34.5 million ($28.3 million) for the year to June 30, compared with NZ$26.5 million last year.

Michael Hill declared a dividend of 3 cents per share, compared with 2.5 cents last year.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) were NZ$45.6 million compared with a forecast of NZ$45 million made by the company in February, and last year's NZ$36.2 million.

It reported that sales were holding up in the face of earthquakes in New Zealand and flooding in Australia, while it had trimmed the losses on its North American stores.

Earlier this year, a company associated with founder Michael Hill and his family increased its stake in the company to 50.2 percent from 47.6 percent.

Shares in the company closed on Thursday at NZ$0.89. So far this year the company has risen around 2.3 percent compared with a 0.7 percent drop in the benchmark index .

Michael Hill International has around 239 retail outlets in New Zealand, Australia, Canada and the U.S. ($1=NZ$1.22)

