WELLINGTON Aug 15 New Zealand's biggest listed courier company Freightways Ltd reported a 29 percent rise in full year profit on Monday as activity picked up in the second half.

Net profit for the year ended June 30 was NZ$29.9 million ($24.9 million) compared with NZ$23.2 million last year, with the prior result hit by tax changes.

Freightways, which operates package delivery and data storage services in New Zealand and Australia, said package volumes were up strongly, with revenues up 7 percent.

The company declared a dividend of 7.25 cents, compared to 7 cents last year.

Shares in Freightways closed at NZ$3.26 on Friday. So far this year the stock has risen 2.8 percent against a 2.8 percent fall for the benchmark NZX-50 index .

($1=NZ$1.20)

(Miranda Tindill)