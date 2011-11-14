WELLINGTON Nov 15 New Zealand electronics company Rakon Ltd slipped to a first half loss on Tuesday as a strong exchange rate dented returns.

The company said loss for the six months to Sept 30 was NZ$259,000 ($200,000), compared with NZ$5.6 million last year.

Rakon said revenue was steady on a year ago at NZ$94.6 million, and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 55 percent to NZ$6.2 million.

"The prolonged strength of the NZ dollar is a problem, not only for Rakon, but for all NZ exporters and manufacturers," said managing director Brent Robinson.

It reaffirmed its August forecast that it expects EBITDA for the full year of between NZ$14 million and NZ$18 million.

It said cash earnings in the current year had been reduced by around NZ$20 million because of the high value of the New Zealand dollar.

Like last year it did not declare an interim dividend.

Shares in Rakon closed on Monday at NZ$0.67, having fallen around 45 percent so far this year, compared with a flat showing for in the benchmark top 50 index.

Rakon makes components for global positioning systems, mobile phones and for aerospace industries, with operations in Europe, India and China, as well as New Zealand.

In July, it opened a factory in China to more than double its production. ($1=NZ$1.29)

(Gyles Beckford)