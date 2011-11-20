MELBOURNE Nov 21 Qantas Airways
is holding out hope it can reach an agreement with its pilots,
engineers and baggage handlers, a spokeswoman said on Monday,
the deadline for reaching a deal or submitting to a settlement
set by Australia's industrial umpire.
"We've been negotiating in good faith, and we hope that we
can get a settlement by day's end," Qantas spokeswoman Olivia
Wirth said on Australian Broadcasting Corp radio.
Qantas and three unions were ordered on Nov 1 by the Fair
Work Australia commission to reach an agreement by Monday, after
Qantas grounded its planes in a desperate bid to end disputes
that had disrupted operations over the past several months.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul)