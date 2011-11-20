MELBOURNE Nov 21 Qantas Airways is holding out hope it can reach an agreement with its pilots, engineers and baggage handlers, a spokeswoman said on Monday, the deadline for reaching a deal or submitting to a settlement set by Australia's industrial umpire.

"We've been negotiating in good faith, and we hope that we can get a settlement by day's end," Qantas spokeswoman Olivia Wirth said on Australian Broadcasting Corp radio.

Qantas and three unions were ordered on Nov 1 by the Fair Work Australia commission to reach an agreement by Monday, after Qantas grounded its planes in a desperate bid to end disputes that had disrupted operations over the past several months.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul)