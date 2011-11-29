WELLINGTON Nov 30 New Zealand fishing company Sanford Ltd reported a fall in full year profit on an increased interest costs, but expects an improvement over the coming year, it said on Wednesday.

Sanford said net profit for the year to Sept 30 was NZ$22.3 million ($17 million) compared with NZ$25 million for the same period last year.

Revenue at NZ$464 million was up 10 percent on last year, but the second half suffered from higher ship operating costs.

It said the recent fall in the New Zealand dollar was giving it optimism that profit would improve although fuel costs would remain a challenge.

The company declared an unchanged dividend of 14 cents a share.

Shares in Sanford last traded at NZ$4.40. So far this year it has fallen around 8 percent compared to a 2 percent decline in the benchmark index. ($1=NZ$1.31) (Gyles Beckford)