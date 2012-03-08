Campbell Soup's quarterly sales fall 1.4 pct
Feb 17 Campbell Soup Co reported a 1.4 percent fall in quarterly revenue on Friday, hurt by weak demand for its V8 beverages, broth and condensed soups.
WELLINGTON, March 9 New Zealand's largest listed retailer, The Warehouse Group Ltd, reported a 3.3 percent rise in first half net profit on Friday on stronger sales, and reaffirmed its full year guidance.
The Warehouse made a net profit after tax of NZ$54.0 million ($45 million) in the six months to Jan. 29, compared with NZ$52.3 million in the same period last year.
It reaffirmed its adjusted net profit after tax for the full year would be between NZ$62.0 million and NZ$66.0 million.
(Gyles Beckford)
ROME, Feb 17 Politicians should lower the volume of their debates and stop insulting each other, Pope Francis said on Friday, adding that leaders should be open to dialogue with perceived enemies or risk sowing the seeds of war.
LONDON, Feb 17 U.S. food company Kraft Heinz Co has proposed a merger with Unilever , but the Anglo-Dutch company has declined, Kraft said on Friday.