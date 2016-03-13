BRIEF-MJC Investments appoints Chai Seo Meng as vice-chairman
* Resignation of Teik Seng Cheah as vice-chairman of the board
WELLINGTON, March 14 New Zealand's central bank Monday said that inflation expectations are a key issue for monetary policy.
RBNZ Assistant Governor John McDermott noted Monday "inflation expectations have fallen significantly recently across a range of measures, and this is a concern for the Bank, contributing to the need for low interest rate settings."
Late last week the central bank surprised markets with a 25 basis point rate cut to 2.25 percent and signaled more to come.
McDermott said there has been a "material decline" in inflation expectations and they risk becoming embedded in future wage and price decisions.
"If the recent material decline in a broad range of inflation expectations measures continues, the Bank would need to reconsider the outlook for interest rates," he said.
(Reporting by Rebecca Howard; Editing by Andrew Hay)
* Resignation of Teik Seng Cheah as vice-chairman of the board
* Seeks trading halt pending announcement to be made by co to market in connection with a proposed participation in a major capital raising Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)