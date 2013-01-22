UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BERLIN Jan 22 General Motors is pushing for "further considerable" cost cuts at its loss-making European division Opel which will resume talks with workers on German operations on Tuesday, GM Vice Chairman Stephen Girsky wrote in a letter to employees.
"The situation in the entire European (car) market is still catastrophic," Girsky wrote in the letter.
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources