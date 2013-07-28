Fitch Maintains Scottrade Financial Services' 'BBB-' Ratings on Rating Watch Positive

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, March 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings maintains the 'BBB-' ratings of Scottrade Financial Services, Inc. (Scottrade) and its senior unsecured notes on Rating Watch Positive. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS - ISSUER DEFAULT RATINGS (IDRS) AND SENIOR DEBT Scottrade's ratings reflect its established position in the retail brokerage space, a continued shift towards a more balanced b