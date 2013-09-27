PARIS, Sept 27 STMicroelectronics said on Friday it planned to pay a dividend of $0.10 per share for the fourth quarter of this year and the first quarter of next year.

The amount of the proposed dividends is stable compared to previous quarterly dividends and will be submitted for shareholder adoption on December 2, the company said in a statement.

STMicroelectronics, which makes ships for cars, computers and mobile phones, posted a second-quarter loss more than double that of a year earlier, as it struggles with a softening smartphone market and a weak European economy. (Reporting by Natalie Huet; Editing by Leila Abboud)