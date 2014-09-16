STOCKHOLM, Sept 16 Swedish activist fund company Cevian Capital has raised its stake in truck maker Volvo to 12.9 percent of voting rights and 5.1 percent of share capital according to a disclosure notice on Tuesday.

The notice did not specify how large Cevian's holding was before the increase.

Cevian Capital is the second-largest owner in Volvo after Swedish investment company Industrivarden. (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom, editing by Mia Shanley)