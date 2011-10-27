MILAN Oct 27 Fiat-Chrysler FIA.MI third-quarter trading profit came in at 851 million euros, well above analysts' forecasts of 705 million euros, with Chrysler contributing two thirds of the total and helping offset weak European sales.

However, net industrial debt in the three months to September, at 5.8 billion euors, was a lot higher than a median analyst forecast of 4.1 billion euros.

Revenues stood at 17.6 billion euros, reflecting the contribution of Chrylser which was incorporated in Fiat's results for the full quarter for the first time.

