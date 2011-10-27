DUESSELDORF, Germany, June 24 Deutsche Post (DPWGn.DE) is in advanced talks with would-be buyers of Deutsche Postbank DPBGn.DE, the bank it controls, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

The source said that the post office operator Post was in discussions with buyers in Germany and abroad.

