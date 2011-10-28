BRUSSELS Oct 28 Belgium-based insurer Ageas suspended its outlook on Friday after it cut the value of its Greek bond holdings due to turmoil in the markets.

At the time of its first-half results, the company, which operates as AG Insurance in Belgium and sells insurance for the supermarket group Tesco in Britain, said it expected inflows to be close to last year's levels.

However Chief Executive Bart De Smet said in a statement on Friday: "Ageas is ... not in a position to maintain its earlier provided outlook nor to give any updated forecast on the expected net result for the full year."

It said the total net negative impact on the third quarter results, including an additional impairment charge on equities, would amount to 438 million euros ($620.9 million).

Its gross exposure to Greek sovereign bonds has decreased from 1.4 billion euros on June 30 to 0.6 billion euros at the end of September, it said.

