SINGAPORE Feb 13 Asia's airlines are not likely to follow their European and U.S. peers into a period of consolidation just yet as air travel is still growing strongly, the head of Singapore Airlines said on Monday.

"It might take a while more in Asia (to see consolidation), in part because we are still seeing significant traffic growth in this part of the world, unlike the case of Europe and the United States where carriers at that point were under a lot of pressure," CEO Goh Choon Phong told an aviation conference coinciding with the Singapore airshow. (Reporting by Tim Hepher in SINGAPORE, Editing by Ian Geoghegan)