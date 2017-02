(Corrects to attribute sales and operating profit figures to Porsche Zwischenholding, not to Porsche SE)

FRANKFURT Nov 4 * Says reported a loss after tax of 462 million euro at group level * Says profit was burdened by a non-cash special effect of minus 3.70 billion Euro from options * Says Porsche Zwischenholding (not Porsche SE) 9-month revenue came to 7.93 billion euros. * Says Porsche Zwischenholding (not Porsche SE) 9-month operating profit rose to 1.51 billion euros. * says it is no longer possible to achieve the merger with VW (VOWG_p.DE) within the timeframe of the basic agreement.